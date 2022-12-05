School immunizations slide

About 91.7% of kindergarten students in public and private schools statewide completed the immunizations required to enter school during the 2021-2022 year, according to a Department of Health September report. That rate of completion is the lowest since the 2010-2011 school year, when 91.3% of students completed all doses of the required vaccines.

 Metro Graphics

TALLAHASSEE — Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for Florida’s kindergarten and seventh-grade students completing all doses of required immunizations, according to a recent report from the state Department of Health.

