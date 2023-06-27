The Citrus County School District, the largest employer in the county, is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, providing exciting opportunities for individuals seeking fulfilling careers in education and various support roles.
With a student population of more than 15,000, the Citrus County School District is committed to providing quality education from pre-school through grade 12. The district is home to 23 schools, including a technical college and an online school, ensuring a diverse range of educational opportunities for students.
The career fair aims to recruit new and experienced professionals in various fields, including teaching positions across all subject areas, para professionals, bus drivers, food and nutritional services staff, custodians, and many other vital roles within the district.
Interested candidates can visit the College of Central Florida Conference Center in Lecanto, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to explore the numerous employment opportunities available. On-site applications will be accepted, allowing applicants to directly interact with department administrators and school administrators who will be present to provide valuable insights and address any questions or concerns.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
To facilitate a smooth application process, the Citrus County School District's Human Resources Team will also be on hand to guide applicants through the entire application process, which can be completed online. This personalized assistance ensures that potential candidates receive comprehensive support while navigating the application procedures.
Joining the Citrus County School District offers more than just a job. As an employee, you become part of a dedicated team committed to providing quality education and support services to the community. The district's strong emphasis on professional development and career growth opportunities ensures that employees can build long-lasting and fulfilling careers.
If you are ready to make a difference in the lives of students and contribute to the thriving educational community of Citrus County, don't miss the opportunity to attend the Citrus County School District's career fair on Wednesday. Discover the possibilities, connect with influential decision-makers, and embark on a rewarding career journey.