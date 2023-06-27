job fair

The Citrus County School District, the largest employer in the county, is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, providing exciting opportunities for individuals seeking fulfilling careers in education and various support roles.

With a student population of more than 15,000, the Citrus County School District is committed to providing quality education from pre-school through grade 12. The district is home to 23 schools, including a technical college and an online school, ensuring a diverse range of educational opportunities for students.

