The Citrus County School District is currently experiencing an internet outage.
According to a district spokeswoman, a construction crew located near County Road 486 accidentally cut a line which caused the outage in the afternoon hours, Nov. 15, and it is still down today.
The outage includes True Time, Skyward and the phone system for the entire district.
"We are feverishly working on trying to get everything back up and running," said district spokeswoman Lindsay Blair.
An update will be sent out by Citrus County Schools as soon as there is more information.
