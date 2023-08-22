On Monday, Rachel Montgomery, formerly the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Sergeant, began her new job as Threat Management Supervisor with the Citrus County School Board Police Department.
The Citrus County School District will now have a new point of contact for all district threat assessments and state-required reporting.
In June, the Citrus County School Board approved the new position and immediately started looking for a qualified applicant.
“We left the position open to sworn and non-sworn applicants because it gave us more options,” said School District Police Chief Dave Vincent. “I was looking for someone who had the background and knowledge of safety, but also someone who could exercise a good sense of judgment, and who could objectively and thoroughly look at each situation. Rachel hit all the marks.”
At a recent School Board meeting, Vincent introduced Montgomery and talked about why she stood out among other applicants. “Her background has always been dedicated to advocacy for people which I think is what our board stands for when it comes to our students.”
Montgomery has been in law enforcement for 16 years.
In addition to being the point of contact for all district threat assessments, Montgomery will also provide training and guidance on the New Florida Model Threat Management process for all threat assessment team members in the district.
She will also establish the District Level Threat Management Team, which will provide oversight on elevated threat cases. And she will be involved in youth mental health training in conjunction with student services.
In an Aug. 7 email that Montgomery sent out to announce her career change she wrote:
“I am looking forward to first and foremost, spending more quality time with my children since my current position at the Sheriff’s Office requires a lot of time away from them working nights and weekends. However, I am excited to be able to work with the juvenile population in the schools and make an impact there.”
This is a new position for every school district this year as required by the Office of Safe Schools in the Florida Department of Education, which the Citrus County School Board decided to create as a standalone position.
