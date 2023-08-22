Rachel Montgomery

School District Police Chief Dave Vincent and Rachel Montgomery, formerly the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Sergeant and now the new Threat Management Supervisor with the Citrus County School Board Police Department.

 Special to the Chronicle

On Monday, Rachel Montgomery, formerly the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Sergeant, began her new job as Threat Management Supervisor with the Citrus County School Board Police Department.

The Citrus County School District will now have a new point of contact for all district threat assessments and state-required reporting.

