As a long-time business owner in Citrus County, Ruthie Schlabach said she knows the struggles employers face every day.
“Business is in my blood,” the County Commission Chairwoman told a sold-out crowd at Friday’s Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
In keeping with her theme of, “Moving forward together,” Schlabach laid out the board’s priorities for the rest of this year that will help not only the business community but all residents.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Some of these priorities were crafted during a recent priority workshop and being codified in a new strategic plan under development.
Here are some of the priorities Schlabach said is on the board’s radar for the next 11 months:
- Breaking ground on widening the remaining 1.7 miles on County Road 491, giving motorists a new four-lane highway all the way from State Road 44 to County Road 486.
- A new animal shelter, which Schlabach has been pushing almost since she was elected. The project lost traction recently when a consultant came back with a $22 million price tag - $13 million more than the county wants to spend.
“I’m going to see this through,” she told the crowd.
- A Beverly Hills park master plan, complete with a pickleball and volleyball courts, boardwalk, connected trails and benches, refurbished restrooms and outdoor venue space.
- A Baker Act facility to help in the county’s efforts to help those suffering from mental health issues and drug addiction.
- A government employee salary compensation study to make sure all county employees are paid what they deserve and will stay in their jobs.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.