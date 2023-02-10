As a long-time business owner in Citrus County, Ruthie Schlabach said she knows the struggles employers face every day.

“Business is in my blood,” the County Commission Chairwoman told a sold-out crowd at Friday’s Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.