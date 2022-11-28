Newly elected county chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach will ask her colleagues Tuesday to remove public input at the beginning of meetings.
Instead, the public would be allowed to speak prior to board votes on agenda items and at the end of the meeting.
“As we begin a new board year, with a new administrator, I’d like to take steps to ensure we are conducting our meetings (in) the most efficient and transparent manner as is possible,” Schlabach wrote in the agenda packet. “One area I believe (we) could benefit from adjusting is our public input process.”
Commissioners have consistently had public input at the beginning and end of meetings. They are also allowed to speak during certain agenda items.
Schlabach wants to amend that procedure.
“We will continue to provide opportunities for the public to address the board regarding a proposition prior to the board’s vote on the proposition and then an additional opportunity at the end of the board’s agenda to address any matter under the jurisdiction of the board,” she wrote.
“Individuals will be given an opportunity to address any motion on the floor before a vote is taken and then again at the end of our agenda,” she added.
County commissioners, she said, are only required by Florida Statute to give individuals an opportunity to address the board before it “takes action on any proposition.”
Based on that, Schlabach said, commissioners are exceeding what is required by law.
“I believe it is appropriate to continue these provisions but to adjust the timing of the input,” she wrote. “We all recognize that input during meetings is not the only opportunity for constituents to discuss their concerns regarding any matter with commissioners.
“Individuals can always contact commissioners via email, telephone or otherwise to share their thoughts and concerns,” she said.
The meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
