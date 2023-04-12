Citrus County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach has a possible answer to fix the deteriorating roads in Inverness Village 4: buy used war mats from Army surplus stores and piece them together over the dirt.
Schlabach, responding to public comments during Tuesday’s meeting, said she got the idea from stories told by her father, a World War II pilot.
These “Marston Mats," as they were called, were used to quickly build temporary runways and landing strips for troops. They are made of perforated steel planking and used right up to the Vietnam War.
“These are durable,” she said. “They’re almost like Legos that fit together so that you could have roads where you wouldn’t have roads.
“This would be a fix,” she added. “This is a product that has been used for over 50 years or more."
Schlabach suggested the county buy used mats to hold down costs. Her fellow commissioners did not comment on her idea and there was no discussion about preparing the dirt roads for the mats.
She said she did not have time to investigate how many mats would be available or how much it would cost the county.
Inverness Village residents have been urging commissioners for over a year to repair their roads, some of the worst in the county.
One solution bandied about is to create a Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) where everyone in the Village pays their fair share of the cost and reaps the benefits of better roads. But Schlabach said she would not vote for that because it would cost an estimated $80,000 per property owner.
Inverness Village 4 has about 500 sites and 200-plus homeowners.
