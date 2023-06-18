County commissioners Tuesday will discuss putting the Betz Farm property back on the market and using the proceeds from the sale for a new animal shelter.
The board decided to cut ties with the previous purchaser because of continued requests for closing date extensions.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said the building of a new animal shelter is not contingent on the sale of Betz Farm.
There are, she said, other funding avenues to explore if it doesn’t sell. But given the current market, that eventuality is not expected.
“Betz Farm is going to sell,” she said. “We have prime property that is not crazy expensive. (But) we have to make sure the person who buys it is a good steward of the land and protects the county and the environment.”
County commissioners in April voted 3-1 to seek bids on a new $9 million animal shelter, which is expected to balloon to over $12 million once associated costs are added in.
Commissioners in May 2022 entered into an agreement with Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, to buy the 350-acre, county-owned property at 3406 N. Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River for $6.6 million
Since then, Ashtari has asked for and was granted extensions ranging from finding financial backing for the property to obtaining the proper environmental permit from the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
But on June 6, commissioners reached a consensus not to grant additional extensions.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.