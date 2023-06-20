Tuesday’s Citrus County Commission meeting was the last for a while for Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach.
She said she will take an undetermined time off to deal with breast cancer surgery at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 7:30 pm
Tuesday’s Citrus County Commission meeting was the last for a while for Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach.
She said she will take an undetermined time off to deal with breast cancer surgery at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.
“This is my last duty for a little bit,” Schlabach told the audience.
On the advice of her doctor, Schlabach wore a mask at the start of the meeting to ensure she doesn’t get sick before her surgery on Monday.
Schlabach announced two weeks ago during a meeting she was diagnosed with cancer, which will require surgeries and chemotherapy treatments and cause her to miss meetings.
As vice chairwoman, Commissioner Holly Davis will assume Schlabach’s duties during meetings. Except for the possibility of tie votes, the business of the county will proceed uninterrupted, she said.
Schlabach said she has the most common form of breast cancer and it is curable. The disease, she said, runs in her family. Her mother had it and her grandmother died from it. Her sister is a breast cancer survivor.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.