Public and private monetary donations continue to pour in for Citrus County’s new animal shelter.
To date, $3.3 million has been raised.
Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach calls that phenomenal, especially since the call for donations only went out in earnest two years ago and there hasn't been a formal fundraiser yet.
Schlabach, who has been the leading advocate to build a new shelter, is also proud that the price tag for construction is coming in near or possibly even below the $9 million maximum cap the board set on the project.
The timeline to start construction in the beginning of 2023 is still on target and assuming 18 months to build it, the county could see a new facility in 2024.
And, she said, it is imperative it get built because conditions at the current outdated shelter are cramped and unsafe.
“We have employees working in unsafe conditions and the county should be in an uproar about that alone,” Schlabach said.
Schlabach said she toured other shelters and found out they employ safety procedures she never knew existed. For example, she learned there are strict regulations employees need to follow to safely intake animals or administer shots.
“The animal shelter is so old and the attention really hasn’t been put into that,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, let’s make sure the roof doesn’t leak and the safety measures have been put aside."
Schlabach said there may be opportunities to form private and public partnerships with the — possibly with CoreCivic, the Tennessee company running the Citrus County Detention Facility; the health department and the school board — to save taxpayer money and provide even better service.
For example, Schlabach has been fighting to build classrooms inside the new shelter that might double as hurricane shelters for people with pets and free up schools from that responsibility.
Is Schlabach pleased with the shelter's progress? Yes and no.
“It’s like running through molasses,” she said. “It is frustrating. But this project is moving forward. Is it moving forward as fast as I want it to? No. But government moves at its own pace whether we like it or not.”
The public will learn more about the project when county commissioners meet Dec. 13 to look at the architect’s plans.
“I would invite the public to come if they have questions they will get (them) answered,” Schlabach said.
Donations breakdown
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer provided the Chronicle with this breakdown of animal shelter donations from 2021 to the present:
• In the 2021 fiscal year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, the county received $1.39 million toward the project. Of that, $361,533 came from public and private donations.
• For the 2022 fiscal year, which ran from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 2022, the county raised $1.90 million, with $880,670 — from donations.
• The current fiscal year started Oct. 1, 2022 and already the county has amassed $5,946, all from donations.
State Rep. Ralph Massullo and his wife, Patricia, have offered to contribute $500,000 of his own funds to build a new animal shelter next to the county jail in Lecanto.
Also not factored in is the recent sale of the Betz Farm in Crystal River for $6.5 million. The proceeds will go toward construction.