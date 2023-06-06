County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach announced during Tuesday’s county commission meeting she was diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.
This will result in her absence from some meetings going forward.
“I have the most common breast cancer (but) it is 98.4% curable,” she said.
Schlabach said breast cancer runs in her family. Her mother had it and her grandmother died from it. Her sister is a breast cancer survivor.
“I have an amazing support system,” she said. “I have my faith, my family and my friends.”
She said she would try and schedule treatments around meetings but it will be difficult to make them all.
“I have a lot of surgeries and chemotherapy (treatment) ahead of me and I’m going to fight this like I fight everything else,” she said.
Schlabach asked people for their thoughts and prayers.
As vice chairwoman, Commissioner Holly Davis will assume Schlabach’s duties during meetings.
Except for the possibility of tie votes, the business of the county will proceed uninterrupted, she said.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told Schlabach the board’s prayers will be with Schlabach as she faces this battle.
