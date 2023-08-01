One of the many aircraft departing the Inverness Airport passes over a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, to recognize the new construction of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park that will be built south of the existing runway.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, who has been recovering from breast cancer surgery for the last month, attended Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park because of the importance of the event.
Schlabach said she couldn’t miss it because she had championed the park since 2018.
“This was my number one project, my number one goal since I ran for office,” she told the crowd of invited guests who gathered at the airport to watch the shovels-in-the-dirt ceremony.
Schlabach said she had to be there.
“Let today be the new beginning of a new chapter for Citrus County,” Schlabach said to the assembled dignitaries.
Citrus County has been working on developing the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park since the county purchased the 80-acres of land adjacent to the airport in 2001.
With 500,000 square feet of industrial space available, it is expected to become a major economic driver.
“This is a big deal for Citrus County, make no mistake about it,” said Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
Wooten was a county commissioner when the county bought the land and he had to try to sell the idea of an industrial park to nearby residents who opposed the idea.
Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director, received kudos from speakers for his role in moving the business-industrial park forward.
Calascione said he believes this will attract aviation-based businesses and drive growth in that area. There is no timeline on completion, he said.
County commissioners are counting on the new airport complex to diversify the economy, attract high-paying jobs and shift more of the tax base off the shoulders of residents.
The Florida Legislature appropriated $5.08 million in 2022 to be used by county commissioners for Phase 1 of the project. An additional $9 million was received in 2023 for Phase 2, which will include additional infrastructure needed to complete the facility.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams said this project will bring economic opportunity “right to the border of (the city).”
“We look at it as another opportunity of diversifying the economy,” he said.