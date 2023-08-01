Airport industrial park

One of the many aircraft departing the Inverness Airport passes over a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, to recognize the new construction of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park that will be built south of the existing runway.

County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach, who has been recovering from breast cancer surgery for the last month, attended Tuesday morning’s groundbreaking of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park because of the importance of the event.

Schlabach said she couldn’t miss it because she had championed the park since 2018.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Airport industrial park

Plans for the new Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park are pictured behind some of those gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 1.
Airport industrial park

Dignitaries hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park.
Airport Industrial Park

Air traffic flies into and waits to depart from Inverness Airport Tuesday morning, Aug. 1.
Airport Industrial Park

Guests gather Tuesday, Aug. 1, south of the Inverness Airport runway, as a groundbreaking ceremony is set to begin for the Inverness Airport Industrial-Business Park.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags