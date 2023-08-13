Scallop season is big business for charter boat captains who depend on tourists and locals alike to get a hefty haul of the succulent shellfish.

The season runs from July 1 to Sept. 24 so Citrus County is approaching the halfway point.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.