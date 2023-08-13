Scallop season is big business for charter boat captains who depend on tourists and locals alike to get a hefty haul of the succulent shellfish.
The season runs from July 1 to Sept. 24 so Citrus County is approaching the halfway point.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 13, 2023 @ 3:06 pm
Scallop season is big business for charter boat captains who depend on tourists and locals alike to get a hefty haul of the succulent shellfish.
The season runs from July 1 to Sept. 24 so Citrus County is approaching the halfway point.
How are things going? Let’s just say, it’s not as bad as last year. But it could be better.
“We’re down a little over last year,” said Michael Mancke, general manager of The Plantation on Crystal River,
For this region, folks are allowed to look for scallops in all state waters from the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County to the Hernando/Pasco County line, encompassing Cedar Key, Crystal River, and Homosassa.
Mike Engiles, owner of Crystal River Watersports, said the yield is “hit-or-miss” for amateur scallopers. But people going out in the waters with professional guides are having more success. Harvests overall are not overflowing, he said.
“Anecdotally, I’d say boat traffic is down about 20%,” Engiles said.
The regular season limits are two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 0.5 gallons (four pints) of shucked bay scallop meat per vessel.
The Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC) met Wednesday and members opined about why the number of scallopers are not as high.
Possible reasons:
• The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) extended the 2023 season in Pasco County to 37 days this year so more people went scalloping there and got their fill.
• The extreme heat is thinning the crowds.
• With COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, more travelers are willing to venture out of the area and see the sights in other parts of the country or Europe.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.