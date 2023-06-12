Scallop season along the Gulf waters of Citrus County is just around the corner.
Get your snorkels, gloves, and goggles ready.
For the Citrus, Levy, and Hernando County region, scallop season runs from July 1 to Sept. 24. This region includes all state waters from the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County to the Hernando/Pasco County line, encompassing Cedar Key, Crystal River, and Homosassa.
The scallop season in the Fenholloway River through the Suwannee River zone opens earlier, on June 15, and will remain open through Labor Day, which is on Sept. 4. This includes all state waters in Dixie County, a portion of Taylor County, the towns of Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee, as well as a small portion of Levy County.
According to a media release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the daily bag limit from June 15 to June 30 in this area is one gallon of whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 cup of shucked bay scallop meat per person on the boat, with a maximum of five gallons whole or two pints (four cups) of shucked bay scallop meat per vessel.
From July 1 through Labor Day in this area, and for the duration of the open season in other areas, regular bag and vessel limits apply. The regular season limits are two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell or 0.5 gallon (four pints) of shucked bay scallop meat per vessel.
Throughout the season and region-wide, vessel limits do not permit an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.
Here are the other 2023 season dates for different scallop regions:
St. Joseph Bay/Gulf County: Aug. 16 through Sept. 24. This region includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.
Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County: July 1 through Sept. 24. This region includes all state waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County to the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County, covering Carrabelle, Lanark, and St. Marks.
Levy, Citrus, and Hernando counties: July 1 through Sept. 24. This region includes all state waters from the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County to the Hernando-Pasco county line, encompassing Cedar Key, Crystal River, and Homosassa.
Pasco County: Open from July 1 through Aug. 6. This region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse, including all waters of the Anclote River.
Here are some additional regulations you need to be aware of:
Scallops may be collected by hand or with a landing or dip net.
Commercial harvest of bay scallops is not allowed in Florida.
For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on "Recreational Regulations" and "Bay Scallops" under the "Crabs, Lobster, and other Shellfish" tab.
Boater and scalloper safety is crucial:
When scalloping in open water, divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device. If on a river, inlet, or navigation channel, divers should stay within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device.
Boat operators traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water, or within 100 feet of one on a river, inlet, or navigational channel, must slow down to idle speed.
Remember, it's important to stow scallop shells properly:
Please do not discard scallop shells in inshore waters commonly used for recreational activities, such as near boat ramps or swimming areas. Piles of discarded scallop shells can pose hazards for swimmers and damage seagrass habitat. Scallop shells should be discarded in a trash receptacle or in larger bodies of water where they are more likely to disperse.