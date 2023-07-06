2023 scallop season set to open

Busy hands work on cleaning scallops at the Fort Island Trail Park in Crystal River.

Tourism folks believe it’s time to refresh the way the county markets one of its biggest assets: scallops.

Scallops are big tourist draws for Citrus County, second only to manatee-watching as the largest attractor.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

John Pricher

Pricher

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags