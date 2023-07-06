Tourism folks believe it’s time to refresh the way the county markets one of its biggest assets: scallops.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 5:59 pm
Tourism folks believe it’s time to refresh the way the county markets one of its biggest assets: scallops.
Scallops are big tourist draws for Citrus County, second only to manatee-watching as the largest attractor.
John Pricher, director of the Citrus County Visitors Bureau, will ask county commissioners Tuesday to approve a budget transfer of $26,700 to the special projects fund of the Citrus County Tourist Development Council (TDC).
The refresh would include videos promoting scalloping and videos to be used on social media sites.
Pricher said it’s been four or five years ago since the last marketing update.
“Technology has improved, the camera work is better,” he said. “It’s time to have a complete refresh.”
The new scallop marketing will emphasize families.
“We’re tying in how scalloping is a family tradition, and we’re bringing back the same families to show it’s something people do every year,” Pricher said.
From July to September, scalloping is big for local businesses and great for the economy.
“It’s a hugely valuable product,” he said.
The new promotions would be ready for the 2024 scalloping season.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• County lobbyist Gene McGee will give a presentation on how Citrus County benefited during the recent legislative session.
• Staff will update the board on the Inverness Village Unit 4 roads.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Avenue, Inverness.
To view the entire agenda, visit https://www.citrusclerk.org/
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
