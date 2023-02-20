SBM members donate to the Citrus County Foster Parent Association

The Suncoast Business Masters (SBM) recently donated $750 to the Citrus County Foster Parent Association, a local nonprofit helping the community’s children.
SBM is a local networking group of businesses that provide a wide range of quality goods and services. They strive to keep Citrus County’s economy flowing by supporting other local businesses.
They also support local nonprofit organizations who are helping the community’s children, such as the Citrus County Foster Parent Association.
The Citrus County Foster Parent Association provides a voice to help the foster, adoptive, kinship and non-kinship families as a whole. By building family and support around the children, they then can succeed.
The Association supports their foster families with: school supplies, support and guidance (assist the family as a whole), Christmas gifts (with the Sponsorship Trees Program), family get-togethers (picnics, bowling, day trips), show children that we care, and they are not forgotten, and advocating for the families with caseworkers and in the court system.
For more information on SBM, check out their Facebook page, website: suncoastbusinessmasters.com, or contact SBM president Rachel Vazquez at 352-637-3800.