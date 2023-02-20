SBM members donate to the Citrus County Foster Parent Association

The Suncoast Business Masters (SBM) recently donated $750 to the Citrus County Foster Parent Association, a local nonprofit helping the community’s children.

 Special to the Chronicle

The Suncoast Business Masters (SBM) recently donated $750 to the Citrus County Foster Parent Association, a local nonprofit helping the community’s children.

SBM is a local networking group of businesses that provide a wide range of quality goods and services. They strive to keep Citrus County’s economy flowing by supporting other local businesses.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 