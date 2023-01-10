Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.

If their wish is granted, “the pool will be used for free by the Citrus County Boys & Girls Clubs and for a fee by other citizens with a reduced rate for members of the Beverly Hills Civic Association if they join the future Nature Coast Affordable Swim Club,” said Harvey Gerber, who has operated Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. (NCAHC) as a volunteer since 2003.

