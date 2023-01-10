Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
If their wish is granted, “the pool will be used for free by the Citrus County Boys & Girls Clubs and for a fee by other citizens with a reduced rate for members of the Beverly Hills Civic Association if they join the future Nature Coast Affordable Swim Club,” said Harvey Gerber, who has operated Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. (NCAHC) as a volunteer since 2003.
“I will no longer be building houses for the Boys & Girls Club; local builder Andrew Chagnon will be taking over for me with the next two houses, which are in Beverly Hills,” Gerber said.
“We will hire an experienced pool director and lifeguards,” he added.
The petitions can be signed by any Citrus County resident and taken to Cadence Bank at 3860 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, or to the Beverly Hills Civic Association at 1 Civic Circle in Beverly Hills. Each petition holds 10 signatures. Gerber said the committee hopes to get 1,000 or more signatures.
Both the Boys & Girls Clubs and Beverly Hills residents have always enjoyed the pool when it was open. Even some residents from Citrus Springs have used the pool in the past, Gerber noted.
The pool accommodates about 48 people; that’s why the group feels a playground is needed for those waiting to swim.
Gerber, who is to be installed as president of the Beverly Hills Civic Association again, is proposing this offer with a group of supporters who are for Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. to purchase and operate the pool and the small plot of land 200 yards near the pool.
A public meeting was conducted Jan. 8 at the Central Ridge Boys & Girls Clubs with just under 50 people in attendance, including Mike Belkin, who has been the Civic Association president the past two years. Jim Barrows was also in attendance and has been on the MSBU for 12 years.
The new board of the Beverly Hills Civic Association will be installed this week by Citrus County Sheriff Mike Pendergrast. After Jan. 19, when the additional money is received through a foreclosure sale, four members will meet with individual commissioners with their offer for the purchase.
Heather Hadsell will join the new board of the Beverly Hills Civic Association. Others are John Quintas, a 22-year veteran of the Beverly Hills Civic Association; Scot Cornell, vice president; Bonnie Schaeffer, secretary and office manager for 12 years; and Gerber, incoming president.
The families of Diane Piotti and Kimberly Broadhead, who both died in 2022, donated money from their loved ones’ affordable houses after they were sold back to NCAHC.
Gerber stressed the importance of having the petitions signed and turned in at the Cadence Bank in Beverly Hills.
“Please support the kids and parents of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County who will use the pool and playground for free,” Gerber said. “Please support the people of Beverly Hills and beyond who will use the pool and the playground in the mornings for a reasonable fee.”