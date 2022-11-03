Of those deaths, 17 were reported in Citrus County. FWC biologists determined watercraft killed three manatees in local waters, two died from natural causes, one death was perinatal, and one died from an undetermined cause.
According to the FWC, 10 manatee carcasses recovered this year from Citrus County have yet to be necropsied.
Around 1,100 manatees died throughout Florida in 2021, particularly in the state’s eastern coast, where manatee have been starved by struggling food sources of aquatic plants.
FWC reported 27 manatee deaths last year in Citrus County.
A manatee, which can weigh from 1,000 pounds to more than 3,500 pounds, eats between 4% and 9% of its body weight in underwater vegetation each day, according to the FWC.
Save Crystal River (SCR) has credited its ongoing King’s Bay Restoration Project for reviving the bay within the city of Crystal River for several years with lush beds of eelgrass for manatees to munch on when they migrate inshore during the winter from the Gulf of Mexico.
To help continue and strengthen SCR's efforts, especially manatee feedings, the nonprofit launched a new donation program, the "Manatee Munchies Lunchbox."
“In honor of Manatee Awareness Month, and to continue to support the thriving conditions in Crystal River,” an SCR press release states, “Save Crystal River has created many unique opportunities for people to make a direct difference in changing the future.”
For either a $25 “Sea Cow Snack,” a $50 “Munchie Lunchie” or a $100 “Hungry Man-atee Meal,” donors can help support SCR.
Proceeds will go toward the continued skimming and collection of eelgrass leaves that either naturally shed or was clipped by passing boat propellors that should have been raised.
These personalized and exclusive figures are displayed either around the city or wherever their sponsors want them, and a map of sculpture locations will be created in time for Crystal River’s 100th anniversary as a city in July 2023.
SCR’s King’s Bay Restoration Project has also had a goal since its inception to rehabilitate at least 93 acres of the bay before the city’s centennial birthday on July 3, 2023.
Proceeds from Manatee Fever art installations are used to either restore or protect Crystal River’s beauty and health for generations to come.