Save Crystal River receives Pride Award

Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) recently presented its Pride Award to the Save Crystal River Board of Directors. Pictured from left are: Janis Tripp, board member; Harriette Jones, board member; Liz Thompson, secretary; Silvia Grillo, board member; Curt Ebitz, KCCB; Jack Reynolds, board member; Lisa Moore, president; Terry Thompson, board member; Lace Blue-McLean, KCCB chair; Larry Shenavar, board member; Marie Bienkowski, second vice president; Jenny Sanders, board member; Jo Sonerholm, board member; and Traci Schoenrock, administrator.

 Special to the Chronicle

Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) recently presented its Pride Award to the Save Crystal River Board of Directors in recognition of the volunteer organization's trail blazing efforts to restore and protect the beauty and health of Crystal River so that it is a welcoming and thriving home for sea life, our community and visitors.

The KCCB Pride Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to Keep America Beautiful objectives of litter abatement, recycling awareness, and community beautification.

