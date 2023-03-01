Save Crystal River receives Pride Award

Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) recently presented its Pride Award to the Save Crystal River Board of Directors in recognition of the volunteer organization's trail blazing efforts to restore and protect the beauty and health of Crystal River so that it is a welcoming and thriving home for sea life, our community and visitors.
The KCCB Pride Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to Keep America Beautiful objectives of litter abatement, recycling awareness, and community beautification.