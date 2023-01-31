Forget rock 'n' roll.
The new buzz is now ‘Shamrock and Roll.’
That’s the name of this year’s annual Save Crystal River fundraiser to be held from 6-10 p.m. March 17 at The Plantation on Crystal River.
All proceeds will go toward the nonprofit’s mission to restore and protect Crystal River and Florida’s waterways.
The Shamrock and Roll charity gala will feature dinner, drinks, live entertainment and a silent auction. It’s being co-hosted by Crystal Harley Davidson, with support from Sea & Shoreline and The Plantation.
Guests are encouraged to “go green to keep the waters clean” or wear their lucky gold attire.
Over the past ten years, Save Crystal River has championed the rehabilitation of the river from a murky, Lyngbya-infested waterway - unfit for vegetation growth and animal habitation - into a thriving ecosystem, lush with eelgrass and reinhabited by manatees and other sea life.
What began as a pilot initiative known as the Kings Bay Restoration Project has blossomed into the planting of over 83 acres, with a goal of 92 acres to be planted by the centennial anniversary of the city of Crystal River in July 2023.
Save Crystal River is in the process of permitting an additional 80 acres for restoration work on the salt marsh islands that protect the bay, a critical part of the manatee, fish, and bird ecosystem.
“It really is the community and business members who make Save Crystal River the success it’s been,” said Traci Schoenrock, administrator for the nonprofit.. “Each and every one of us has a judiciary responsibility to maintain the restoration project for future generations to come.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SaveCrystalRiver.com.