The city of Crystal River has opened one self-serve sandbag station. The station is located at the Crystal River Firehouse at 650 NW Third Ave., Crystal River. This is a self-serve station with sand and bags provided citizens should bring their own shovels. The station will remain open until further notice.

Citrus County opened two self-serve sandbag sites Saturday in case a tropical weather system worsens.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags