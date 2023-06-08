The public is invited to come watch Citrus Fusion Father/Daughter and Two-Player Co-ed sand tournament beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness.
The teams are set and ready to play — they need a cheering section.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The public is invited to come watch Citrus Fusion Father/Daughter and Two-Player Co-ed sand tournament beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness.
The teams are set and ready to play — they need a cheering section.
Also, this is a fundraiser for Deputy Andy Lahera and his family.
Lahera, a school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School, was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023, while he was directing traffic.
Proceeds from the sand volleyball tournament will benefit the Lahera family.
The fundraiser also includes the opportunity to purchase tickets toward the drawing of gift baskets.
“I’ve had a lot of amazing donations from the community for the baskets,” said Stephanie DuMelle, a mom of one of the Citrus Fusion players. "And Kona Ice will be there — it's going to be a fun day."
For more information, email: citrusfusionvolleyball@gmail.com.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.