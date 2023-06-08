The public is invited to come watch Citrus Fusion Father/Daughter and Two-Player Co-ed sand tournament beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Wallace Brooks Park in Inverness.

The teams are set and ready to play — they need a cheering section.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.