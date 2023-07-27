Citrus County has hired Sam Acosta to be its new building official.
Citrus County has hired Sam Acosta to be its new building official.
One of his focuses will be improving the current online permitting process, which has come under fire from local builders.
Acosta, whose first day on the job was Monday, replaces Carl Jones, who resigned a few months ago.
Acosta comes to the area from Manatee County, where he managed a staff of 10 plans examiners for 12 years. While there, his office processed triple the permit volume experienced in Citrus County.
County Administrator Steve Howard called Acosta’s hire “a huge win” for Citrus County because of his “wealth of knowledge and experience.”
Howard said Acosta will “place Citrus in a proactive position as growth accelerates.”
Since it debuted in April, the new permitting system has been blasted by builders for its user-unfriendliness and for delaying single-family permit issuance two months or longer.
County Commissioner Rebecca Bays called it a “crisis situation.”
Born in San Antonio, Texas, Acosta moved to the Tampa Bay area in 1986 and one year later became an inspector with an engineering firm in the manufactured building industry.
Since then, he's worked for several municipalities and private sector companies in the capacity of inspector or plans examiner. In 2003, he got his license as a standard inspector in the categories of building, mechanical, plumbing, and electrical.
He became a building code administrator in 2018 and holds a fire safety inspector certification through the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
