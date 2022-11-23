Salvation Army

Twin brothers Anthony and Braden Nickum, from left, and fellow youth member Nelson Peters pause while assisting others serve meals in Homosassa Saturday, Nov. 19, as part of a Salvation Army food ministry

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

It’s not always about the number.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, the youth group from the Salvation Army Corps in Lecanto were in Homosassa with the mobile canteen serving meals to hungry people in the area.

