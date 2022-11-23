It’s not always about the number.
On a recent Saturday afternoon, the youth group from the Salvation Army Corps in Lecanto were in Homosassa with the mobile canteen serving meals to hungry people in the area.
There were four young people, youth group leader Guy Nickum, his wife Monica and her mother, Salvation Army Major Gloria Reagan.
Earlier that morning they had prepared food and packed the canteen, and when they got to the location at the Lions Club parking lot, Reagan started walking, looking for people in need of food.
“My mother-in-law has a huge heart for ministry,” Nickum said.
The teens who had come, Nickum’s 16-year-old twins Anthony and Braden, and siblings Nelson and Ruth Peters, also loved the opportunity to serve their community.
“Our group is small, but they’re dedicated and willing to do things,” Nickum said.
“When I first came here as youth director, we did VBS (Vacation Bible School), the first one since COVID, and it wasn’t a huge turnout, but I’m one who believes in celebrating small victories,” he said.
“We did Trunk or Treat this year, and we had 39 people, and I was ecstatic. Our band master dressed as William Booth (Salvation Army founder), and that was cool,” he said. “We collected names and numbers, so we’ll see what happens.”
Nickum said his concern is for the younger generation and the many who have no interest in church.
Also, he’s not just focused on increasing the numbers, but on building leaders.
“I’m a firm believer in challenging our teens to get ready to take over leadership roles,” he said. “Churches are going to fail if they don’t have people in leadership. Right now, our teen group is small. If everyone is there, we have six. Two are in college, and my two boys make up half the rest.
On the Saturday the group took the canteen out, they served 73 meals of hot dogs, chips, water and a Rice Krispy treat. They also gave out canned goods.
At one point during the day, Anthony Nickum said to his dad, “Dad, this is what it’s about, helping people.”
Nickum said later that evening, his son Braden said, “Dad, thanks for letting us do this.”
“The teens, when I thanked them for helping, thanked me for allowing them to do this,” Nickum said. “We may not have had many people and may not have served many meals, but we were able to do a ministry to those who at the moment needed it.
“It’s not always about numbers, but being there in that moment to be God’s hands and feet to those in need,” he said, “to be a hand up for someone and let them know that God loves them, and we are just doing his business.”
For information about the Salvation Army youth program, contact Guy Nickum at 352-513-4963 or email guy.nickum@uss.salvationarmy.org.