Last week, the Salvation Army of Citrus County issued a plea for help for an 85-year-old woman who had no running water.
“She explained that she has no family, children, or friends, and she lives on a fixed income here in Citrus County,” said Sarah DiLorenzo, the Salvation Army’s accountant.
The agency was able to get a licensed contractor to assess the woman’s problem with her well, which turned out to need a new bladder tank and pressure switch, and they were able to get the necessary materials needed.
However, they need a licensed plumber and electrician to do the work and put out a call to local tradespeople in the community who would be willing to donate their time, labor and expertise to help this woman have running water.
“There is no way she can afford this expense on her income,” DiLorenzo said in her request for help last week. “As you can surmise, the Salvation Army would not be engaged in this effort if we did not think it was important.”
One week later, the woman has running water again, thanks to Electrix Inc., owned by Steve and Diana Finnegan, DiLorenzo said Friday. “They went out and assessed her electrical issues, fixed some unsafe wires outside and verified her electrical panel box was in good working order. Additionally, the newly installed pressure switch was operating correctly and there was no need to call a plumber in,” she said. “It’s an amazing sight to see the community jump into action to help their fellow neighbors.”
