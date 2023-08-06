Last week, the Salvation Army of Citrus County issued a plea for help for an 85-year-old woman who had no running water.

“She explained that she has no family, children, or friends, and she lives on a fixed income here in Citrus County,” said Sarah DiLorenzo, the Salvation Army’s accountant.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.