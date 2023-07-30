Recently, an 85-year-old woman came into the Salvation Army of Citrus County office.
“She explained that she has no family, children, or friends, and she lives on a fixed income here in Citrus County,” said Sarah DiLorenzo, the Salvation Army’s accountant. “She began to tell us about her dire situation – she had no running water.”
DiLorenzo said they were able to get a licensed contractor to assess the woman’s problem, who determined that her well needed a new bladder tank and pressure switch, which will require a licensed plumber and electrician to install.
“The lack of an appropriate water system creates a life-threatening situation at her age,” DiLorenzo said.
She said they are currently working on securing the necessary materials needed, but they need a licensed plumber and electrician to do the work.
They’re appealing to the tradespeople in the community who are willing to donate their time, labor and expertise to help this woman have running water.
“There is no way she can afford this expense on her income,” DiLorenzo said. “As you can surmise, the Salvation Army would not be engaged in this effort if we did not think it was important.”
If you can help, please call Sarah DiLorenzo at 352-513-4960, ext 4.
