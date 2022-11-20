Since 1891, they've been synonymous with the holiday season — those familiar red kettles with people ringing a bell, playing a guitar, trumpet, saxophone or CD player.

The 2022 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicked off Friday, Nov. 18 at 14 locations scattered across Citrus County.

Salvation Army logo

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.