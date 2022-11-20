Since 1891, they've been synonymous with the holiday season — those familiar red kettles with people ringing a bell, playing a guitar, trumpet, saxophone or CD player.
The 2022 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicked off Friday, Nov. 18 at 14 locations scattered across Citrus County.
Money dropped into the red kettles goes to fund Salvation Army programs that benefit the local community.
The tradition started in 1891 in San Francisco as a way for Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee to feed hungry people around the city, resolving to provide a free Christmas dinner for anyone who needed one.
As the story goes, McFee, not a rich man himself, lay awake at night, praying about how he could find enough money to feed 1,000 of the city's poorest people on Christmas Day.
He thought back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England, and how, at the place where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called "Simpson's Pot" into which people walking by would toss a coin or two to help the poor.
So, McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street, and placed a sign next to it that read: "Keep the Pot Boiling."
He raised enough money to feed the people he had committed to feed at Christmas.
The kettle idea spread from there to the east coast, and in 1901, kettle contributions in New York City raised enough money for the first mammoth sit-down dinner in Madison Square Garden, a custom that continued for many years.
Today, the Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. with red kettle contributions received during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Citrus County Salvation Army Major Hank Harwell said the concept of the 131-year-old tradition is the same, but it had had to adapt to modern times, namely many people no longer carry cash.
“During COVID, we were concerned because some people weren’t sure they wanted to handle money,” he said. “That’s not really an issue any more, but we know many people have stopped carrying cash.”
Today, each red kettle has a QR code that can be scanned with a cell phone. That will open up a donation website where you can make a donation.
Also new this year: At the Red Kettle Kick-Off Friday, Nov. 18 at the historic old Citrus County Courthouse, Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted and Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek issued a challenge to see which community will raise the most in the Red Kettles this season.
They're calling it the "Citrus County Mayor’s Challenge."
“For a lot of people, they say it’s not Christmas until they see a red kettle or hear a Salvation Army bell,” Harwell said.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.