Walking into Salt River Boutique in Crystal River is like walking into the closet you wish was yours.
Soft sweaters, Boho dresses, jumpsuits, vintage tees, lots of jeans in all sizes, piles of sweaters, flannels and florals.
“Originally, I was going to do a once a month shopping experience out of my garage, but decided to open a storefront instead,” said boutique owner Brandi McCurdy.
She opened Oct. 1, 2022, at 910 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, next to Bright Now! Dental.
In April 2022, she had started an online boutique, and although she did well with her many followers on TikTok where she posts videos as @the_original_brandi_mac, she wanted to “get closer to my community,” she said. “I grew up here, but not many in the community knew about me.”
After living five years in Idaho, Brandi, 40, returned to Citrus County to raise her family.
As an acute care nurse practitioner, she works the night shift seven days on/seven days off at North Florida Regional Hospital in Gainesville.
She started her online boutique as a way to cope on her days off. At that time, her oldest daughter, Brooke, had left home around Christmas 2021, and was living on the streets in Marion County.
For years, Brooke had struggled with IV drug use, having gone through treatment six times in the past three years.
However, after being sober for eight months, Brooke, now 22, relapsed and left home.
“I needed something to do to keep my mind occupied,” Brandi said. “I’ve always had a passion for fashion, so I set up my online boutique.
“I had to learn how to do everything, how to buy from wholesalers, how to set up my website. I do this by myself — I’m even the model on the website,” she said.
She said she would work all night, come home, process orders, sleep for six hours, get up and process more orders, shower then go back to work for seven nights in a row.
Now she sells online through her website and her Etsy online store as well as her storefront shop in Crystal River.
“I have a full range of sizes,” Brandi said.
She once wore plus-sizes and understands what it’s like trying to find cute, comfortable clothes customers want to wear.
Right now, store hours are limited: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. She also takes appointments for other days/times if she’s available.
Best bet is to Google search “Salt River Boutique hours” or check the Facebook page: facebook.com/saltriverboutique.
“What I like about being here is getting to talk to people,” she said. “It’s especially (rewarding) to have people who follow me on Tik Tok find my store and come in.”
For the past few years, Brandi has been posting videos, telling her story of being the mother of a child who struggles with addiction to IV drugs.
Currently, her daughter is in a long-term treatment program out of state.
The hope is that one day Brandi and both of her daughters can work together at the boutique.