Dr. Kimberly Salazar has been appointed chief medical officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
She has five years of medical staff leadership experience and 21 years of clinical experience, according to a hospital press release.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Salazar, who brings with her a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to excellence in healthcare,” said HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi. “In addition to years of expertise in the field, her invaluable service in the military healthcare system has honed her leadership skills, resilience and dedication to patient-centered care.
“I’m confident she’ll play a vital role in advancing our commitment to providing the best healthcare for our community,” Nummi added. “I look forward to the positive impact she will have on HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and the well-being of our patients.”
Salazar comes to HCA Florida Citrus Hospital from Evans Army Community Hospital, where she served as chief medical officer.
As the senior physician there, she was responsible for all clinical functions and directly managed a wide variety of service lines including surgical services, primary care, behavioral health, obstetrics and gynecology, along with radiology and pathology.
Prior to that, Salazar was chief medical officer for Fort Meade MEDDAC and administrative resident at North Central Baptist Hospital.
During her military career, she was deployed as a field surgeon with the 4th Infantry Division in Camp Falcon, Iraq and officer-in-charge of the Troop Medical Clinic in Basrah, Iraq.
A graduate of Texas Tech University, Salazar earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry before pursuing a doctor of medicine degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
She completed an internship in internal medicine at Tripler Army Medical Center and residency at Brooke Army Medical Center.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
