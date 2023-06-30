Dr. Kimberly Salazar

Dr. Kimberly Salazar has been appointed chief medical officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.

 Michael D. Bates / Chronicle Reporter

She has five years of medical staff leadership experience and 21 years of clinical experience, according to a hospital press release.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

