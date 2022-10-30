Halloween is a holiday that invokes happy memories for both adults and children: a mix of costumes and going door-to-door collecting as much candy as your bag could hold.
But the costumes and pedestrians out on the streets at night can also be dangerous, warns the National Safety Council.
Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day, NSC reported, citing Safe Kids Worldwide.
To avoid that and other dangers the NSC is making some recommendations for trick-or-treaters.
• An adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.
• If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you.
• Agree on a specific time children should return home.
• Teach your children never to enter a stranger's home or car.
• Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.
• Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.
As for costumes, the NSC recommends:
• All costumes and wigs should be fire-resistant.
• If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks.
• Use nontoxic Halloween makeup over masks, which can obscure vision.
• Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.
• Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.
• Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
• At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.
• Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.