Safe Boating course yields 15 new graduates

The USCG Auxiliary Boat America safe boating course held July 8 in Crystal River was extremely successful as 15 new citizens completed the course and earned their Florida Safe Boater card. From left, first row, are: Samuel Brown and Alfred Tong. Second row: Robert and Ann Finkelsen, Karen Ogburn and Thomas Stein. Third row: Sandra and Bernie Long, David McPherson and Ellen Bollas. Fourth row: Henry Ayala, Bill Scheedel, Michael Caprino, David Rittenhouse and Christine Marciano. Fifth row: Allan Frank, USCG Auxiliary instructor. Instructors not pictured: Linda Jones, George Dooris and Patricia Dooris. USCG Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting their premier boating course, Boating Skills and Seamanship, beginning Sept. 6. For more information, contact Linda Jones at ljones1501@gmail.com. USCG Auxiliary of Homosassa will be offering the Boat America course on Aug. 19. Contact George Dooris at george.dooris@saintleo.edu for details.

