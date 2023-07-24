The USCG Auxiliary Boat America safe boating course held July 8 in Crystal River was extremely successful as 15 new citizens completed the course and earned their Florida Safe Boater card. USCG Auxiliary of Crystal River will be presenting their premier boating course, Boating Skills and Seamanship, beginning Sept. 6. For more information, contact Linda Jones at ljones1501@gmail.com. USCG Auxiliary of Homosassa will be offering the Boat America course on Aug. 19. Contact George Dooris at george.dooris@saintleo.edu for details.
Safe Boating course yields 15 new graduates
- By SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
