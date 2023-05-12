The late Rush Limbaugh blazed a trail for conservative talk-show hosts during his 33-year tenure on the radio.
His bombastic personality was legendary and he was a ratings juggernaut. President Donald Trump in 2020 awarded the right-wing icon the Presidential Medal of Freedom. A year later, Limbaugh died of lung cancer.
To honor him, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, who represents Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and Pasco counties, filed Senate Bill 982 in February to rename a stretch between U.S. 41 and State Road 50 in Hernando County as "Rush Limbaugh Way."
Florida lawmakers this week green-lighted the bill as part of an overall $4 billion roads plan called "Moving Florida Forward.”
“Rush Limbaugh is an American icon, having inspired me, as well as tens of millions of Americans, to get involved in politics,” Ingoglia said in a prepared statement from February.
“He stood for freedom and American excellence,” Ingoglia added. “His passing left a void in the conservative talk radio space that will never be filled. This road designation will remind people of his passion and love of country.”
When pitching the plan in January, DeSantis put forward examples of 20 needed road projects. Although none are from Citrus County, there is one that could have a local impact: $479 million to add auxiliary lanes to Interstate 75 between Wildwood and Ocala.
That site has been a congestion bottleneck for years and there’s been calls to improve that location and other I-75 and connector roads to relieve congestion.
FDOT officials last year claimed a new northern turnpike extension was needed to enhance regional connectivity, accommodate increased traffic demand necessitated by population growth and improve hurricane evacuation.
The agency proposed four corridor alternatives to accomplish those goals. Citrus County residents opposed all four routes and FDOT eventually scrapped the idea in favor of improvements along I-75.