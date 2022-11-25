CCSO 2020 Logo
Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head.

William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Along with Hunter, 32-year-old Courtney Van Zandt, of St. Augustine, was arrested and charged with one count of simple battery, according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavits obtained Friday.

