Tensions boiled over last Saturday at the Boil Yard in Crystal River and now two people are facing felony charges in which one person allegedly used a firearm to strike one person repeatedly in the head.
William E. Hunter, 50, of Crystal River, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Along with Hunter, 32-year-old Courtney Van Zandt, of St. Augustine, was arrested and charged with one count of simple battery, according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavits obtained Friday.
Deputies were dispatched to the Crystal River eatery late Saturday, Nov. 19, in reference to a physical disturbance involving a firearm.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman, who said that while exiting the bar and walking through the parking lot, Van Zandt began yelling at her from the railing/sidewalk area of the bar.
The woman told investigators that Van Zandt jumped over the railing on top of her and knocked her to the ground and began to strike her with a closed fist.
The woman had a large scrape on her elbow and a small laceration between her eyes, deputies wrote in the report.
Per the report, a man told deputies he then attempted to separate Van Zandt from the woman, when he was struck from behind on the head. The man turned around and saw Hunter with a black in color firearm in his hand. The man then grabbed the firearm and removed the slide and threw them to the ground, the report stated.
The man had several lacerations to the back of his head and blood running down his head, neck, back and chest, deputies wrote in their report.
This was consistent with being struck with a blunt object, deputies noted.
Deputies found the slide and spring on the ground near the incident scene in the parking lot, and the lower frame of the firearm in question was located in plain view in the defendant's vehicle center console.
Multiple witnesses on scene told deputies that Hunter and Van Zandt were the aggressors.
Both Hunter and Van Zandt were transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility. Hunter’s bond was set at $10,000. Van Zandt’s bond was set at $1,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.