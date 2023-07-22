Run for the Money participants jog alongside Key Center clients Saturday as the final yards of the 47th annual Run for the Money comes into sight. A banner reading Run for the Money stretches across North Van Nortwick Road for runners to break through at the finish line. On Monday morning, July 17, a group of runners left from the Capitol steps in Tallahassee to make the 180-trek along U.S. 19 to Lecanto to raise money for the center. The Key Training Center caters to the needs of developmentally disabled adults by providing a host of services to assist those in their program.