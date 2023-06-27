Runners celebration

Runners move down Van Nortwick Lane in 2022 to help raise money for the Key Training Center. Other runners ran locally and joined the long-distance group for the last mile.

 Julie Mancini/For the Chronicle

Local runners in Citrus County will lace up their shoes to support the Key Training Center in an annual fundraising event known as the "Run For The Money." The event, which aims to raise funds for scholarships and create awareness about the challenges faced by adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been a prominent tradition for over 45 years.

A dedicated group of runners will embark on a 180-mile journey from Tallahassee to Citrus County, running along Highway 19. Dubbed the Community 180-Run, this group will be a visible presence within the community from July 17 to 21, 2023. The runners will cover 3 miles at both 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Multiple locations throughout Citrus County will serve as starting points for the runs, and everyone, including runners and walkers, is encouraged to join in this noble cause.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle