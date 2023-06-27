Local runners in Citrus County will lace up their shoes to support the Key Training Center in an annual fundraising event known as the "Run For The Money." The event, which aims to raise funds for scholarships and create awareness about the challenges faced by adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been a prominent tradition for over 45 years.
A dedicated group of runners will embark on a 180-mile journey from Tallahassee to Citrus County, running along Highway 19. Dubbed the Community 180-Run, this group will be a visible presence within the community from July 17 to 21, 2023. The runners will cover 3 miles at both 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Multiple locations throughout Citrus County will serve as starting points for the runs, and everyone, including runners and walkers, is encouraged to join in this noble cause.
Every mile logged during the runs will contribute to the overall fundraising efforts for the Key Training Center. While participating in every run is not mandatory, a greater number of daily runners will generate more funds for this remarkable cause.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The schedule for the Community 180-Run is as follows:
• Monday, July 17: 6 a.m. at Kensington Fire Tower and 6 p.m. at McDonald's downtown Inverness.
• Tuesday, July 18: 6 a.m. at Crystal River RaceTrac on U.S. 19 and 6 p.m. at Brannen Bank Beverly Hills.
• Wednesday, July 19: 6 a.m. at The Grove Health & Rehab and 6 p.m. at 44 On the Spot Detailing.
• Thursday, July 20: 6 a.m. at Downtown Crystal River on Citrus Avenue and 6 p.m. at Wendy's/Wawa 486.
• Friday, July 21: 6 a.m. at Dunkin' Donuts by Croft and 6 p.m. at Citrus Springs Fire Station.
The Community 180-Runners will also participate in the Key's Spirit week attire, matching the staff and clients at the Key Center. Each day will have a specific theme: Tie-Dye Day on July 17, Disney Day on July 18, Patriot Day on July 19, Beach or Sports Day on July 20, and Key Center Day on July 21.
For those unable to join the run, there are other ways to show support. Follow the Community 180-Run on social media, share their progress, and consider donating to the Key Training Center. The Key Training Center is a nonprofit organization, registered as a 501(c)(3), that offers social, educational, vocational, and residential services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Citrus County. Donations received will help provide essential services to over 300 individuals, including daily living skills, job training, and residential care. Among them, more than 30 individuals receive no state funding.
To learn more about donating or volunteering opportunities, please contact the Key Training Center at (352) 795-5541, Ext. 312.