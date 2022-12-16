The $3.5-million roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 491 is in its final configuration and traffic is now flowing through it.
The south connection to County Road 491 (Citrus Way) remains closed at least until mid-January.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The $3.5-million roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 491 is in its final configuration and traffic is now flowing through it.
The south connection to County Road 491 (Citrus Way) remains closed at least until mid-January.
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) started the project in November 2021 to make that busy intersection safer.
“Drivers are urged to stay within the posted 25 mph speed limit and be extra alert as motorists become accustomed to the changes,” FDOT said.
This project proved controversial as soon as it was announced.
Even though the intersection is in Hernando County, it is only 3.4 miles south of the Citrus County line so there are plenty of locals who frequent it.
Many believed a roundabout will make a bad intersection worse and fought instead for a traffic light. There are just too many big 18-wheelers traveling down U.S. 98 going at a high speed and asking those drivers to slow down and maneuver a roundabout makes no sense, they said.
But the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) said roundabouts reduce high-speed right-angle crashes and resulting fatalities.
Furthermore, the FHWA said roundabouts result in up to a 90% reduction in fatalities, 76% reduction in bodily injury cases, 30-40% reduction in pedestrian crashes and 75% fewer conflict points than four-way intersections.
Aware of the heavy traffic, FDOT designed this particular roundabout to accommodate large trucks with heavy loads, as well as passenger vehicles and motorcycles.
Meanwhile, FDOT has issued another safety advisory.
“Drivers should also watch for construction workers as work continues to complete the project,” it said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.