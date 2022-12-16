Roundabout

Construction on U.S. 98 in Hernando County on a new roundabout at County Road 491 is substantially done. This photo from Dec. 1 shows workers putting the finishing touches on the road as traffic approaches from the westbound direction.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The $3.5-million roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 491 is in its final configuration and traffic is now flowing through it.

The south connection to County Road 491 (Citrus Way) remains closed at least until mid-January.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.