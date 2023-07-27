Motorists approach a roundabout on U.S. 98 in Hernando County near the intersection with County Road 491. The traffic pattern has changed to slow motorists at the intersection that has had fatal accidents in the past.
Vehicle traffic navigates a roundabout in Hernando County at the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 491. The intersection has been the site of fatal crashes and forced planners to build the traffic-slowing roundabout to help mitigate crashes.
From May 2022: Donna Dilling, owner of DesChamps Corner Store near Brooksville, stands next to a memorial site where a fatal crash once occurred near the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 491, just south of Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation put in a $3.5 million traffic roundabout to create safer conditions.
Donna Dilling said she dislikes having to say she was wrong about the roundabout in front of her store, especially since she lobbied hard for a traditional traffic signal.
“Does it work? Yes, it works,” said Dilling, owner of DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store at the intersection of County Road 491 and U.S. 98.
The $3.5 million roundabout has been fully operational for almost eight months and, despite previous misgivings from Dilling and others, it seems to be doing what it was intended to do: prevent accidents and keep traffic flow moving.
The numbers bear it out.
There were three fatal crashes, resulting in eight fatalities at that intersection, according to Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) data. There have been no fatal crashes during roundabout construction and after.
Even though the intersection is in Hernando County, it is only 3.4 miles south of the Citrus County line so there are plenty of locals who frequent the store, the only place within miles for truckers and motorists to get gas and a snack.
During the year-long construction, Dilling said, business suffered. Customers didn’t want to brave the congestion and it was difficult to access her store.
“It’s all right now,” she said. “My business has picked up.”
Dilling and her customers were convinced a roundabout would make a bad intersection worse. There were just too many big 18-wheelers traveling down U.S. 98 going at a high speed and asking those drivers to slow down and maneuver a roundabout makes no sense, they said. They wanted a traffic signal.
Aware of that, FDOT designed this particular roundabout to accommodate large trucks with heavy loads, as well as passenger vehicles and motorcycles.
Dilling said she’s seen some fender benders since it opened but nothing serious.
“Trucks run up on the red concrete but people are impatient,” she said. “They’re not following the roundabout right of way rules and that is what causes accidents.”
Roundabouts constructed at intersections along high-speed, two-lane rural highways reduced overall crashes by up to 68% and reduced injury crashes by 88%, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Currently, there are about 20 roundabouts operating on the state highway system and more than 300 on local roads throughout Florida, according to FDOT.
Dilling grudgingly admitted the roundabout is working but still believes a traffic light would have been better or at least as well. And saved money.