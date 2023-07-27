Roundabout

Motorists approach a roundabout on U.S. 98 in Hernando County near the intersection with County Road 491. The traffic pattern has changed to slow motorists at the intersection that has had fatal accidents in the past.

Donna Dilling said she dislikes having to say she was wrong about the roundabout in front of her store, especially since she lobbied hard for a traditional traffic signal.

“Does it work? Yes, it works,” said Dilling, owner of DesChamps Corner gas station/convenience store at the intersection of County Road 491 and U.S. 98.

Vehicle traffic navigates a roundabout in Hernando County at the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 491. The intersection has been the site of fatal crashes and forced planners to build the traffic-slowing roundabout to help mitigate crashes.
From May 2022: Donna Dilling, owner of DesChamps Corner Store near Brooksville, stands next to a memorial site where a fatal crash once occurred near the intersection of U.S. 98 and County Road 491, just south of Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation put in a $3.5 million traffic roundabout to create safer conditions.

