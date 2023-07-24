The Rotary Club of Inverness recently honored the students of the Month for March, April, and May from Inverness Middle School and Citrus High School at a celebration lunch meeting.

IMS

From left, seated, are: Yixuan Song, Chloe Willis, Andy Nguyen, Hunter Mahoney, Sebastian Camarines and Jasmine Fritz. From left, standing, are: Joe Paprzycki, dean at IMS, Derrick Buettner, Citrus County Schools director of secondary education, Rotary president Sally Long and Scott Hebert, assistant superintendent of Citrus County Schools.

From IMS, the winners for March are Yixuan Song and Sebastian Camarine, for April are Andy Nguyen and Jasmine Fritz, and for May are Chloe Willis and Hunter Mahoney.

CHS

From left, seated, are: Emma Seal, Chase Watkins, Keirstin Perkins, Brooke Sanders, Jacob Bemis and Trevor Breedlove. From left, standing, are: Darrick Buettner, director of secondary education for Citrus Schools, Chad Myers, dean at CHS, Rotary president Sally Long and Scott Hebert, assistant superintendent of Citrus County Schools.

