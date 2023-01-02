Get ready for even more stores at what is fast becoming the commercial hub of Citrus County.
Ross Dress for Less will anchor the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.
Other tenants will include Ulta Beauty, Five Below, and Petsmart. The county has permits in hand from all tenants. Old Navy had expressed interest in joining the others but backed out.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza will be just north of the new Culver’s and occupy the southwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486. The Target-anchored Shoppes at Black Diamond will be on the northwest side.
Another fast-food restaurant has signed on to be located near the County Road 491-486 intersection: Arby’s.
The county clerk’s office shows an outparcel in front of the Walmart along County Road 491, by Culver’s, sold for $840,000. Gulf to Lakes Real Estate Inc. sold the property to MRHG Parrish LLC.
The Chronicle contacted Joe Cappuccilli, with Gulf to Lakes, who confirmed the transaction.
Cappuccilli calls it the domino effect: when a handful of retailers start congregating around a certain spot, others follow, hoping to take advantage of the increased customer traffic.
“They recognize (the county) has been underserved for so long,” he said. “It kind of puts us on the map.”
Several reasons have been cited for the retail growth spurt at that corner. It’s in the center of the county, so it’s within easy driving distance from Inverness, Crystal River, Beverly Hills, Homosassa — even Dunnellon.
Also, the Suncoast Parkway will have an interchange on County Road 486, almost near the doorstep of the new stores.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.