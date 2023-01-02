five below logo.jpg

Five Below will be one of the tenants at the new Corta Commons Central Ridge Plaza. It is a specialty discount store aimed at tweens and teens that sells products primarily from $1 to $5. 

Get ready for even more stores at what is fast becoming the commercial hub of Citrus County.

Ross Dress for Less will anchor the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.