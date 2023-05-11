Thursday was a whirlwind of activity at the Citrus County Family Resource Center in Hernando — all three of its buildings — and RJ Fontana was in the middle of it.
A crew of 55 volunteers from Keller Williams, all in red T-shirts, were at the center for a Red Day workday, painting, repairing, moving, sorting, cleaning, organizing, bundling action figure toys and generally doing whatever needed to be done.
Keller Williams Realty Elite Partners II Red Day, the second Thursday in May, is an annual volunteer event across the globe for the purpose of “renewing, energizing and donating” within the community.
Supplies for this event were covered by a donation from the Citrus Hills Women's Club.
Although Fontana has only been executive director since April 3, he’s been around the center’s sometimes craziness since he was 10 years old and first came to live with the late Ginger West as one of her many foster kids.
West and her late husband, John West, founded the Citrus County Foster Parents Association. Ginger was founder and executive director of the Citrus County Family Resource Center until her death on Dec. 18, 2022.
On Thursday, the Chronicle caught up with Fontana at the Family Resource Center’s Connections building on Parsons Point Road where volunteers were painting the inside, including the newly constructed offices that will be used by the doctor for the weekly free medical clinic on Wednesdays and by local nonprofit agencies who will use the Connections building to work with the center’s clients.
“I’ve been part of the center from the time I was 18 until now,” Fontana said, “doing different things, different projects, helping Mom with grants, with social media. But I first met her when I was 10 — I was in foster care since I was 3.”
He had been adopted by a family when he was 9, but it was a “terrible fit,” and he was moved around the state from foster home to foster home.
When Fontana was 10, a caseworker called Ginger West.
Her husband had just died and she was thinking about retiring from being a foster parent, but when the caseworker asked if she would please take one more child, she said yes.
From the start, West made Fontana feel like her own child.
“She did that for every foster kid,” he said. “She took the worst of the worst kids; nobody was bad in her eyes.”
However, Fontana had some behavior problems that caseworkers determined were beyond what West could handle by herself, so at 14 Fontana was placed in various group homes.
“She was devastated, but she always kept in touch,” he said. “Every holiday she came and picked me up. I was part of her family the entire time.
“Even though I was never adopted by her, I was still her son.”
When he aged out of foster care, he was free to go wherever he wanted and he chose to be near the woman he refers to as Mom.
“I got to see her hands-on love for people in Citrus County, the people she helped,” he said. “My main goal is to continue her legacy. The mission and her vision hasn’t changed, but it’s time to expand our programs.”
He said they’ve started with decluttering and reorganizing, cleaning and making processes more efficient.
“We’re revamping everything,” he said.
At Connections, they’ve added another washer and dryer set for people to do laundry and are adding two showers.
They’ve also started serving breakfast, in addition to lunch there.
Also, when people come to the food pantry, instead of being handed a box of food, now they’re able to choose their own to meet their own family’s likes and needs.
He said he’d also like to add more classes, like how to prepare the kinds of foods people get from a food pantry.
“I want to add more programs, but I don’t want to duplicate what other (agencies) are doing,” he said. “My dream is to open a homeless shelter where families can stay together … or even a tent city, if the county would allow us to do that.
“We could buy property and set it up like a campground … we’re seeing more and more families come in every day because the rents have gone up so high and they can’t afford it. Also, I hope to get more grants for things like an AED (defibrillator) and EKG machine for the clinic — I have lots of ideas.”
He also has the support of the volunteers and board members, some who had been with Ginger for 20-30 years.
“Since losing Ginger, the Family Resource Center has had a lot to deal with,” said volunteer Sandy Doughman. “This past month, RJ Fontana, a foster child of Ginger's, was hired as director, and is giving great oversight to the center.”
Fontana said, “I hit the ground running.”
Want to help the Family Resource Center?
Fontana said a huge need is for nonperishable food to keep the pantry stocked. He suggested local groups might consider having a food drive.
The Family Resource Center is at 3660 N Carl G. Rose Hwy., Hernando, FL 34442.
Call 352-344-1001.