Those visitors to the Citrus County Right to Life Roe v. Wade Memorial Service like Dolores Hermanson, front, bow their heads and fold their hands in prayer Monday afternoon, Jan. 23, at the Historic Courthouse in Inverness. The service recognized the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision that was recently overturned.
Stephanie Bell and Barb Gosa, representing the Pregnancy & Family Life Center of Citrus County and Citrus Pregnancy Center address a crowd gathered Monday , Jan. 23, outside of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Inverness. The Citrus County Right to Life held a memorial service commemorating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
As Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted greeted the 100 or so pro-life supporters at the annual Citrus County Right to Life Roe v. Wade Memorial Service Monday, Jan. 23, at the Historic Courthouse in Inverness, he called it a “somber anniversary but also a time for joy.”
It’s somber, he said, because they had gathered to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Jan. 22, 1973, U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.
More than 64 million abortions have taken place in the U.S. in the past 50 years.
“But it’s a time of celebration because the decision was overturned by the Supreme Court,” he said.
On June 24, 2022, after a review of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dobbs regarding the constitutionality of the 2018 Mississippi state law that banned abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
The result of this ruling overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
Kathleen Indelicato, Citrus County Right to Life president, said, “As everyone is aware, based upon the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the individual states now have the power to determine abortion rights.
“Florida allows abortion up to 15 weeks,” she said. “Pro-abortion individuals make a lot of noise and are more visually active than pro-life individuals…and one of our causes is to remind the citizens of Citrus County that we are a community that supports life…and it’s because of all the hard work of pro-life individuals that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
“Should our voices fade away, only the voices of the pro-choice advocates will remain,” she said. “Citrus County Right to Life still has work to do.”
The executive directors from the two local pregnancy centers, Stephanie Bell from the Pregnancy & Family Life Center of Citrus County and Barb Gosa from the Citrus Pregnancy Center, also spoke.
“How many of us thought we would ever see the overturning of Roe v. Wade? It’s a celebration for us in the pro-life movement,” she said, “but it’s also an indicator that our work has just begun. We’re seeing more abortion-minded women come into our center because now their time to get an abortion is very short…and at 11 or 12 weeks, they come in and have to make a decision fast.
“But let me tell you, the ultrasound machine does wonders,” she said. “When they see the baby’s heartbeat, their hearts and lives are transformed.”
Gosa talked about a woman years ago who came into a pregnancy center where she worked, and despite her best efforts and fervent prayers, the woman chose abortion.
“She called me on her way home from the abortion clinic and asked, ‘Do you hate me now?’ I told her no! I could never hate you,” she said.
“While we do celebrate today, we also grieve because of lives lost…and the pain abortion causes,” she said.
Keynote speaker Kathy Fillappelli, from the Catholic Diocese of St Petersburg, said, “This is a day of mourning for our country. You would think America would be the country that would be the ‘land of the free,’ even for those in the womb.
“How do we get back to that?” she asked. “Yesterday marked the 50th year since Roe v. Wade, a decision for the most extreme abortion policy in the Western world.”
She went on to say that countless people over the past 50 years have been affected and hurt by the legalization of abortion.
“Yes, the mother, definitely the child that’s aborted, yes, the father and the grandparents and siblings — so many people. But we don’t hate the women who have an abortion," she said. “We are called to defend, protect and nurture life, but we don’t hate them, and God doesn’t hate them either.”