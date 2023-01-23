Citrus County Right to Life memorial service

Those visitors to the Citrus County Right to Life Roe v. Wade Memorial Service like Dolores Hermanson, front, bow their heads and fold their hands in prayer Monday afternoon, Jan. 23, at the Historic Courthouse in Inverness. The service recognized the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision that was recently overturned.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

As Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted greeted the 100 or so pro-life supporters at the annual Citrus County Right to Life Roe v. Wade Memorial Service Monday, Jan. 23, at the Historic Courthouse in Inverness, he called it a “somber anniversary but also a time for joy.”

It’s somber, he said, because they had gathered to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Jan. 22, 1973, U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion on demand.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Right to Life memorial service

Visitors sit under the large oaks Monday, Jan. 23, at the Historic Courthouse in Inverness as a Citrus County Right to Life memorial service begins.
Citrus County Right to Life memorial service

Pine Ridge residents Joseph and Gail Buss sing the national anthem together with other attending the Citrus County Right to Life Memorial Service on Monday, Jan. 23, on Courthouse Square in Inverness.
Citrus County Right to Life memorial service

Stephanie Bell and Barb Gosa, representing the Pregnancy & Family Life Center of Citrus County and Citrus Pregnancy Center address a crowd gathered Monday , Jan. 23, outside of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Inverness. The Citrus County Right to Life held a memorial service commemorating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.