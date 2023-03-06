The Crystal River Eagle Riders Aerie 4272 invites riders to take to the road Saturday, March 11, to help raise money for Steve Chamberland’s 50 Legs charity.
The organization provides amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics they could not otherwise afford, in order to help them lead happier, healthier, more productive lives.
The Riders will stage the 12th Annual Al Mortz and Inaugural Philip Teresi Run beginning with registration from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Eagles Aerie 4272, 5340 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. Homosassa.
Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Stops will include:
American Legion Post 237, second;
American Legion Post 155, third;
American Legion Post 166, fourth;
ending back at Crystal River Eagles Aerie 4272.
A donation of $15 is requested, which includes a 50/50 drawing at every stop, raffles, best poker hand prizes of $100 for first and $50 for second, $25 for the worst hand, and a meal and entertainment by the Phoenix Band at the end.
For more information, call Eagle Rider President Peter Fiorentino, 352-442-1733. Everyone is welcome to participate. Any monetary donations or items to raffle are appreciated.