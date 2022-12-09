Citrus County Judge Mark Yerman first became a lawyer in Akron, Ohio, for reasons we don’t hear very often any more.
“I wanted …a little more justice brought into the world,” he told the Chronicle. “Because I saw what was an unjust situation (for many people).”
Most of his awards, plaques, and photos were off his office wall in the Citrus County Government Center by early December, leaving just hooks to remind him that in Jan. 1, 2023 he will be retired and no longer sitting on the bench.
Why retire?
At 71 and a county judge since 1993, he said it was time.
Most people never have to step foot into a courtroom and the closest most come to being interested is if a court case makes the nightly news.
But the bulk of cases are usually settled by county judges.
They preside over a variety of cases, including traffic offenses, local ordinances, misdemeanor crimes, and civil disputes involving $30,000 or less. It includes landlord/ tenant disputes and evictions.
For 30 years, people came before Yerman facing DUI charges, misdemeanor battery, petit theft, and traffic violations.
It’s the kind of stuff that doesn’t make the nightly news, but still has a great impact on the person in the center of those cases.
“I just wanted to do the best I could for every litigant, victim, and the community,” he said.
Originally, Yerman had no intention of becoming a judge.
His father, a postal clerk, and his mother, a nurse, had moved to Florida. Yerman and his wife soon followed and he practiced civil law from 1982 – 1993 handling such things as real estate and divorce cases.
In 1993, there was a vacancy on the Citrus County bench. Then-Gov. Lawton Chiles told Yerman he wanted to appoint him to the seat.
“I don’t know that I wanted to become a judge,” Yerman said.
But Yerman was president of the local bar association and thought he was a reasonable choice, at least temporarily, until someone would run for the office.
He said he thought he did “a decent” job as judge and nine months later when the term was near up he decided he liked the work and wanted to keep doing it.
So in 1994 he ran for the seat and handily beat challenger Stephen Hurm.
Nearly three decades later he said he still applies the same principles as he did when he began his judgeship.
The job called for good time management to consider disputes, he said. Listening to each person’s position and “applying the law,” he said.
“It is what it is,” he said of the law and his ruling in each case.
There’s no favoritism, Yerman said. The law spoke for itself.
Court and the law serves as “guardrails” so society can continue functioning,” he said. “Society needs certain norms.”
There were surprises, though, when he became a judge, Yerman said.
“There’s a lot of volume to this. It takes a lot of time,” he said.
In Florida, the average county court judge handles 6,500 cases a year. In Citrus County, Judge Yerman handled between 10,000 to 12,000 per year. Retired judges sometimes had to help out with the case load.
This year, the Florida Legislature finally approved a new county court judge for Citrus County to reduce the work load.
There were good surprises, too, he said.
As a judge, he had greater influence because of the position he held, and that also meant having “a positive influence” on people’s lives when people came to court, he said.
Each case is new and stands on its own merits, he said.
So if a repeat offender came before him, Yerman said he had “no preconceived ideas” (about the case). Everyone comes in brand new.”
People make mistakes, he said. Unfortunately, sometimes those mistakes are criminal.
There’s individual responsibility, but there was also some social responsibilities that played a role in someone ending up in his court, he said.
There are things he will miss about leaving.
“I will be glad not to have the weight (of having to rule on cases) on my shoulders,” he said.
County case rulings are typically final without appeals, he told the Chronicle. And those rulings can have a great impact on a person’s life, he said.
Yerman said he also won’t miss having to be kept on such a tight schedule. Time will move slower.
As for the future, he has no plans.
“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I’ll deal with what comes my way.”
Will he try and keep busy?
“I don’t want to keep busy,” he said. “I want to do something meaningful.”
As for his job for the past nearly 30 years, he said it’s a “good calling when you’re concerned about others.”
He said he made the right decision when he became a judge and had no regrets.