Citrus County Judge Mark Yerman will soon step away from the bench where he has been a judicial fixture for decades within the county.

Citrus County Judge Mark Yerman first became a lawyer in Akron, Ohio, for reasons we don’t hear very often any more.

“I wanted …a little more justice brought into the world,” he told the Chronicle. “Because I saw what was an unjust situation (for many people).”

