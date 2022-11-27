Now retired, Kam Johnson recalled one of the most memorable search and rescues he went on as a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer.
Two men had gone out scalloping in the Chassahowitzka area when they were separated from their boat.
FWC, the Coast Guard and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the all-day search.
As they waited for a search plane to do a search pattern off-shore, a young FWC officer spotted what he thought looked like a cross off in the distance and took off at high speed in his boat to see what it was.
“Not more than a few minutes later,” writes Johnson in his book, “True Stories and Insights by a Retired Florida Marine Patrol/FWC Officer,” “I heard on my FWC radio, ‘480 Crystal River.’
“‘Go ahead 480,’ the dispatcher replied.
“‘I located the two missing fishermen by channel marker 3. The boat is missing, but both men are 10-4 and are in my boat safely.’”
The cross that the young officer had seen was a pole that the two boaters had broken in two and had used to construct a “teeter-totter” to hold onto to keep from drowning.
Years later, Johnson and his wife invited their son’s girlfriend and her parents over for a visit.
“We were in our living room talking, and (the girlfriend’s) father commented on my patrol car outside and began telling the story about when he and a friend were in a small boat scalloping and they thought the boat was in neutral, but it wasn’t, and the boat got away from them and they had to swim a mile to the channel marker,” Johnson said.
“I said, ‘That was you?!’ It turned out that the man we helped rescue became my son’s father-in-law,” he said.
That’s just one of the many stories Johnson tells in his book.
He writes about towing a beached whale, about conversations with intoxicated boaters, boaters’ excuses (“I was going too fast to read the signs”) and lots of interesting predicaments, like the time a boater asked him to reel in a pelican up in a tree.
The bird had taken the man’s bait while fishing, got the hook stuck in its beak and flew up in the tree.
“The bird flew hard against me back and forth like a kite,” Johnson writes. “I finally got it ... it snapped hard at my face, and I had to turn my head until I asked the fisherman to grab it and keep its mouth shut.
“With the help of the fisherman and pliers, the hook was removed and the bird was freed ... I was smeared with bird crap and my sunglasses were knocked off.”
Johnson said although he was “born to be a law enforcement officer,” he always dreamed of being an author.
He loved to read as a kid and was inspired by Louis L'Amour western novels.
“In law enforcement, you’re always writing,” he said. “After an 8- or 12-hour shift, you’re writing pages and pages (of reports) and then your lieutenant comes along with a red pen. So, you learn to be right the first time,” he said.
He retired 15 years ago after a 26-year career, which included being named Officer of the Year in 2000.
“I knew I wanted to write a book, so the last few years on the job, when I had ideas I wanted to remember I wrote them on scrap pieces of paper,” he said. “When I retired, I had stacks of them and went through them all.”
Johnson has also written a fiction book, “Indefinite Detention,” which he based on the movie "The Breakfast Club,” and a fictional short story, “Winter Blind.”
He’s currently working on a children’s book, “The Patriotic Chicken.”
His books are available on Amazon.com. Search for books by Kam R. Johnson.
Email Kam Johnson at saltfish@embarqmail.com.