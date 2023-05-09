DAR honors Curt Ebitz

Fawn McGee, tegent for the Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presents Retired Army Col. Curt Ebitz with the DAR Medal of Honor on May 6, 2023.

 Special to the Chronicle

On Saturday, May 6, Retired Army Col. Curt Ebitz was awarded the DAR Medal of Honor at the Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meeting.

As Fawn McGee, regent for the local chapter, explained, the Medal of Honor is the highest award the DAR has.

