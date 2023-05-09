On Saturday, May 6, Retired Army Col. Curt Ebitz was awarded the DAR Medal of Honor at the Fort Cooper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meeting.
As Fawn McGee, regent for the local chapter, explained, the Medal of Honor is the highest award the DAR has.
Originally, she was going to put Ebitz’s name in for a community service award for the work he does with the Veterans Foundation.
“But after reading his bio, I was blown away and thought he deserves much more than a community service award," McGee said. “The DAR Medal of Honor is not just for doing good things for the community and the state, but also for the nation.”
She said Ebitz was instrumental in getting Congressional approval for military retirees and their dependents to be able to participate in the Department of Defense mail order pharmacy program, also the Tricare health care program for life for military retirees and their dependents and also coverage for PSA screenings for prostate cancer.
“He didn’t think it was fair that they covered mammograms for women and not PSA screenings for men,” McGee said. “I was blown away with everything he does here in Citrus County, and then I learned how much more he’s done. So, it was an honor to honor him with this award.”
"It was a complete surprise,” Ebitz said. “I am profoundly honored and humbled to have received this recognition from such an historic and patriotic organization as the Daughters of the American Revolution."
