Beginning in the late 1800s, the Atlantic Coast Line served the Southeast, with a concentration of lines in Florida.
One of the routes went through Inverness, stopping at the Inverness depot, built in 1892, that sat on the edge of town by the lake.
Kids would play on the platform, waiting for the train to pull up.
After the train finally stopped running and the tracks were transformed into the Withlacoochee State Trail as part of the Rails to Trails program, the 3,600-square-foot wooden train station building alternately sat empty or was used for various things.
The cargo area was once used as a “green” woodworking business.
By 1984, it was slated for demolition until John and Ann Marie Godowski bought it.
Then in 2014, the City of Inverness paid $1.3 million to purchase the historic building as part of the city’s Depot District project.
The city also relocated the old train station about 200 feet so it would face the Withlacoochee State Trail to accommodate small businesses wanting to rent space.
Today it belongs to Caroline Jenkins and Vickie Humphrey, who have turned it into the Train Station Café and Game Room.
“My husband’s grandfather, W.K. Jenkins, was the railroad agent for more than 40 years right in this train station,” Jenkins said.
Her own family played a part in Inverness’ history as well, having once owned the historic Crown Hotel, now Crown Court assisted living facility.
Jenkins' parents, Nigel and Jill Sumner, had lived in Wales and had come to Citrus County on a trip with friends.
“They actually bought property in Black Diamond to eventually build a vacation house,” Jenkins said. “They were taken to the Crown Hotel for dinner and learned it was for sale — their background was in hotels; my grandparents on my mother’s side had hotels.
“They bought the Crown Hotel, and I came in 1990 from London when I was 19 and worked there as a hostess and worked in the office,” she said.
Back then, Jenkins was not impressed with the sleepy town of Inverness, especially compared to living in London.
She said she wasn’t planning on staying, but then she met her now-husband, Blake, who had grown up in Citrus County.
That was 30 years ago, and she's still here.
“When I first came to Inverness, the train station was empty,” she said. “But I do recall a time when it was a little café, because I remember eating breakfast there one time,” she said.
Jenkins and Humphrey met about 20 years ago and have been friends ever since.
“We both came from 9-to-5 jobs, but we always talked about doing something fun together (as a business),” Jenkins said. “We did triathlons together, and she talked me into running a half-marathon.
“We were biking on the trail one day, riding past the old train station. She pointed at it and said, ‘Are you ready to start that fun job?’ I said OK.”
Prior to that, Humphrey had been looking at the building. By that time, it had been moved and the city had done extensive work repairing the building’s problems with its electrical system and flooding/drainage problems underneath the raised building.
Also, the contractor for the renovations, Wheeler Construction, had discovered the subfloor on the east side of the building was not the same height as that on the west side and had been attached with nails instead of screws, and some of the nails were missing.
Despite the problems, the women wanted the building for their "fun thing.”
The city had turned the building that was once destined for demolition into a quaint, inviting structure with a long porch that looks out onto Liberty Park and the Withlacoochee State Trail, and it was perfect for what they wanted.
“Originally, we only wanted to do something simple, just a little café in the smaller end of the building,” Jenkins said. “When we did our business proposal for the city, they said they loved it, but asked what we were going to do with the other side of the building.”
The way the building is configured, it’s challenging to envision how both sides can be one cohesive business.
The women knew they wanted to do a café, but they didn’t have a plan for the old cargo side of the train station.
Jenkins said they thought maybe another business could rent that side, but the city only wanted one tenant.
“So, Vickie and I flew to Indianapolis together for a weekend, and she took me to a bar that had duckpin bowling, and we sat there for a couple of hours and watched everything that was going on,” she said. “When we came back, we started measuring everything out.”
In 2022, in time for Inverness’ Patriotic Evening on July 3 last year, the Train Station Café and Game Room opened for business.
The café serves soft-serve ice cream, hot and cold beverages, pizza and other simple to-go snacks.
The game room features four lanes of duckpin bowling, table-top shuffleboard, a bookcase filled with board games, lots of high-top tables, a couple of cozy sofas and a bar that sells craft beer from Florida breweries, three types of hard cider, cocktails and domestic beer, all in aluminum cans or plastic bottles.
“We knew we wanted a bar, but we didn’t want to be a bar,” Jenkins said.
Now, after one year, Jenkins and Humphrey are amazed at how their little fun thing has become part of the city’s “small town done right” regular and special events and also its everyday life.
"When the snowbirds come back, we have bike traffic all day, every day," Jenkins said.
On Labor Day weekend, the Train Station Café and Game Room is celebrating its one-year anniversary. (See fact box for information.)
“I really do not have the words to express how grateful I am to the city for taking a chance on us,” Humphrey said. “This is a responsibility we take very seriously, not only for being a business in the park but for also being housed in the original Train Station.
“From the beginning, our hope has been to simply provide a place for friends and families to spend time together,” she said. “We already have an amazing park and Depot District, this adds a little extra in a very special building.
“As part of the decor, we hope to display old pictures to help tell the story of the Train Station,” she said.
Inside the game room, which still has the building’s original ceiling and beams, on the left wall near the duckpin lanes is a large painting of the old train station.
The wainscoting on the walls and the front of the bar is made from the roof of an old building on U.S. 41 that was being torn down.
The contractor saw the roof, rescued it and brought it to Jenkins and Humphrey, knowing they would love it.
They pressure washed it, had it cut up and repurposed, varnished it, adding another piece of history to this historic site.
Information:
Train Station Café and Game Room is at 218 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday.
