Caroline Jenkins, pictured, and business partner Vickie Humphrey own and operate the Train Station in Inverness. The train station, built in 1892, was one of the stops for the Atlantic Coast Line, one of the railroad lines that traveled through Florida. 

Beginning in the late 1800s, the Atlantic Coast Line served the Southeast, with a concentration of lines in Florida.

One of the routes went through Inverness, stopping at the Inverness depot, built in 1892, that sat on the edge of town by the lake.

A game room is located inside the Train Station In addition to a café. A long veranda with chairs is a favorite place for people to sit and view the park and the Withlacoochee State Trail.
Vickie Humphrey, left, and Caroline Jenkins are co-owners of The Train Station Café in Inverness.
The train station, the white building pictured above, has been moved in recent years to a location east of the site above. It has been renovated and is now home to a café and game room.
The Train Station sits slightly south of the location where it stood for decades. It was moved to make way for the Inverness Depot pavilion. 

