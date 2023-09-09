Editor’s note: A successful restaurant is more than just good food. It’s also about the people inside, from owners and chefs to servers, bartenders and greeters, all with a story to tell.
In addition to the Chronicle’s occasional series, “Alternative Eats,” about food trucks and food vendors, we’ve started another series, “Restaurant People,” about the people inside some of Citrus County’s favorite restaurants.
Today we begin with Morgan Sunberg, a sixth-generation Citrus Countian from the Barco pioneer family. Sunberg and her husband own Lollygaggers, The Loft and Kane’s Cattle Co.
To understand who Morgan Sunberg is, you have to go back to her grandfather, Floral City cattleman and farmer Keith Barco.
Barco’s grandfather, Will Landrum, had homesteaded the Barco Farms property in Floral City in 1899.
Morgan Sunberg is a sixth-generation Barco, the apple of her late grandfather’s eye.
Today, at 36, she is co-owner with her husband, Kason Sunberg, of six restaurants — four locations of Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill, The Loft Bar & Grill, and Kane’s Cattle Co.
She is also the sole heir of Barco Farms on Old Jones Road in Floral City where she still lives and Kason runs.
“The house we live in, my grandfather built,” Morgan said.
From the time she could walk, Morgan was her grandfather’s sidekick, learning about farming, harvesting hay, taking care of cattle, going hunting with him.
“I was his bird dog,” she said.
As a teenager, Kason Sunberg started working at the farm with Keith Barco, and after he and Morgan graduated from Citrus High School in 2005, they started working at the farm full time.
“My husband got to be side by side with my grandfather every day, learning the Barco ways, the ways of farming,” she said. “So when we lost him unexpectedly (in 2013), we knew what had to be done. We knew we still had to cut hay.”
From farm to (restaurant) table
“Growing up, I always saw how my grandfather did farming. It’s what he loved. It was his passion,” Morgan said. “My grandmother, Sybil Barco, worked at the county elections office and the property appraiser's office.
“When Kason started working with my grandfather full-time, I thought I’d get a job somewhere. I worked for Dr. Fialko for five years at the front desk, and I loved it,” she said. “Then I started bartending and serving at Clawdaddy’s and then at High Octane and Lollygaggers and the Loft, and I really loved doing that.
“It’s funny, being from Citrus High School, back in ’05 and prior to that, the rivalry with Crystal River was something fierce. You were NOT friends with Crystal River people. But when I started working over here, I loved the people,” she said. “I met my best friend over here.”
In 2016, Morgan and Kason had the opportunity to buy The Loft, which they did. Then they bought Lollygaggers in Crystal River from Chase Palmes in 2018.
They opened Lollygaggers in Floral City in 2021, followed by locations in Wildwood and Eustis.
Kane’s Cattle Co., located on Citrus Avenue in downtown Crystal River and named after the Sunberg’s 5-year-old son, Kane, opened at the beginning of 2020.
“I always wanted a steakhouse,” Morgan said.
This, too, goes back to Keith Barco, and even to his ancestors who were cattlemen.
“I wanted to have steaks like the steaks I was raised eating,” Morgan said. “There’s a story about when I was little with only two teeth in my mouth, and my grandfather would cut me slivers of steak and I would suck the juice out of it.
“My grandfather made steaks with only salt and pepper, and you never asked for A1 sauce or Heinz 57,” she said. “My grandfather always cooked for everybody, so we ate dinner (at his house) every night. The only thing on the table was Crystal hot sauce.”
And if you asked Morgan the best way to cook a steak, she would tell you “Pittsburgh rare,” which is a “quick sear on each side over a char grill flame.”
The ‘Barco ways’
The Barco ways are not just about farming, but about life and what to do in challenging situations, like COVID shutting down your restaurant shortly after it opens, or a hurricane flooding the inside of your restaurant.
The Barco way is to persevere. It’s to make do and always have a Plan B (and Plans C through Z). The Barco way is to find the bright spot.
“When COVID hit, we only had The Loft and the Crystal River Lollygaggers, and Kane’s had only been open a month or two,” Morgan said. “Restaurants were going to take-out only, and Kane’s being a new restaurant, we didn’t want to do take-out steaks and have that be people’s first impression of us.
“Kane’s is designed to be a dining experience. So, early into COVID, we saw shortages in the stores causing a panic, and one day we had our food rep in here and I asked him if they were having difficulty getting meat. He said no, and in fact they were having to freeze a lot of their fresh meat, because it wasn’t moving.”
So, the granddaughter of Keith Barco logged on to Facebook on her phone and asked: “If I was selling 10 pounds of ground beef and 10-pound bags of chicken breasts, would you be interested?”
“In three hours I did $4,000 worth of sales on my cell phone,” Morgan said. “I said, ‘OK, this is what the community needs right now, and if we can assist and alleviate the mass hysteria in the grocery stores, I want to do that.’”
Kane’s became a makeshift grocery store, staffed by her employees from the other restaurants, taking orders over the phone and loading trunks of cars for curbside pickup.
They put a bunch of freezers and refrigerators against a wall in the restaurant and stocked them, and made another section of the restaurant for toilet paper and paper towels, spray sanitizer that some deputies said they wanted and gallons of sanitizer for local doctors.
“I could have easily crumbled,” Morgan said, “but there’s always a way. You’ve got to find the bright side. We made it through Covid and were able to open Kane’s the way we wanted it.”
Less than two weeks ago, when the storm surge from Hurricane Idalia left 24 inches of water inside Kane’s — Morgan said they watched the camera images of the water rise — instead of crumbling, she and Kason brought their airboat to the flooded downtown area to help rescue people who were stranded.
“There was nothing we could do about the water inside our restaurant until it (receded), but we could assist the Sheriff’s Office,” she said.
Another bright side for Morgan was the video on social media of her dumpster floating away.
“Everybody was talking about this dumpster that was just booking it down the avenue, and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if it was MY dumpster out on tour?’ and it was! And then on Sunday, Governor DeSantis came here — that was awesome,” she said.
“When Joe Meek called me and asked if the governor could come inside here, I did my best not to be a fangirl, but then I called my husband and my mom and said, ‘You will not believe what we’re doing Sunday at 1:30!’”
She said it was a thrill to meet Gov. DeSantis.
“Everything he did for the businesses during COVID — I honestly feel if we didn’t have him fighting for the businesses in Florida there would’ve been a lot more that didn’t make it.”
Epilogue
Morgan Sunberg is 36 years old.
She’s a restaurateur and heir of the 350-acre Barco Farms.
In 2020 she was given the Mandi Warren Richards Rising Star Award by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, given to a young professional who has made an early and significant impact on the community and is recognized as being on the path to become a life-long leader.
In 2022 she was named one of the county’s “40 under Forty Young Professionals.”
And she has never once considered leaving Citrus County for anywhere else.
“Citrus County is my home,” she said. “During COVID and now after Idalia, this community rallies. That’s the blessing about this county. You’re never alone in a tragedy.
“It takes a village, and it’s an amazing village we have here,” she said, “and as long as I’m alive, my address will always be Old Jones Road.”