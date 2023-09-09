Editor’s note: A successful restaurant is more than just good food. It’s also about the people inside, from owners and chefs to servers, bartenders and greeters, all with a story to tell.

In addition to the Chronicle’s occasional series, “Alternative Eats,” about food trucks and food vendors, we’ve started another series, “Restaurant People,” about the people inside some of Citrus County’s favorite restaurants.

Morgan Sundberg, owner of Kane's Cattle Co. in Crystal River, works Wednesday morning, Sept. 6 amidst cluttered conditions. Flooding from Hurricane Idalia caused major damage to her establishment. While most of the work to remove damaged equipment and materials is complete, she said she is awaiting word from her insurance company to get construction started to complete repairs.
Colton Carlson of AMAC Inc., works in the front of Kane's Cattle Co. Wednesday morning as he removes screws and nails form the walls of the building that was recently flooded. A door removed from the kitchen frames the worker.
Kane's Cattle Co. is located on South Citrus Avenue in Crystal River. The area was flooded in Hurricane Idalia's storm surge.
Much of the interior of Kane's Cattle Co. has been damaged in the storm surge from Hurricane Idalia. Above, owner Morgan Sundberg works from a laptop on the bar of her popular restaurant.
Morgan Sundberg works from the bar at Kane's Cattle Co. in Crystal River Wednesday, Sept. 6.
A marker indicates the floodwater mark at Kane's Cattle Co. following Hurricane Idalia.
Flooring, wallboard, kitchen equipment and other restaurant materials have been removed following Hurricane Idalia's storm surge at Kane's Cattle Co. in Crystal River

