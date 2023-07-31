Residents save money using Smart Irrigation Technology

The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recognized Smart Irrigation Month recently. It is the seventh consecutive year that the BOCC has supported this initiative.

 SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Like so many technologies that have evolved, irrigation controllers have come a long way in recent years. Today’s weather-based controllers simplify irrigation while maintaining a beautiful landscape, saving water and saving money.

Citrus County Utilities (CCU) is taking advantage of that technology. One program, focused on 434 of CCU’s highest water users, has saved customers nearly $300,000 on water bills and 100 million gallons of water over a four-year period.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle