One day in 2016, Sonia Bessiere and her husband were driving down a highway when she spotted several people on a beach who were, in her words, “messing around with a bird.” Knowing her penchant for rescuing animals, her husband originally didn’t want to stop, but she prevailed.
She called a local rehab center and she was so impressed with its operation that she began working there as a volunteer. That was six years ago. But it wasn’t enough for her, so after several years she decided to branch out into her own. This past May she was certified by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and began Rascally Raccoon Refuge, in Crystal River.
While the majority of animals in the refuge are raccoons, other animals in what is designated Class 3 are also taken in by the refuge. Class 3 includes raccoons, rabbits, fawns, and even turtles and tortoises. One of those currently at the refuge is an opossum Bessiere and volunteers have nicknamed Old Man. They estimate he is about 2 years old.
“He arrived a week ago,” said Bessiere. He was shot with buckshot.” It’s not known whether Old Man will survive, given the extent of the injuries, plus the fact that opossums that live in the wild don’t have a long lifespan, usually one-to-two years, as they are often hunted by dogs, cats and humans.
“We have 180 days to rehabilitate him,” said Assistant Director Stacey Keck. The time limit is a directive from the FWC. “There are occasions we can ask for extensions, but those are the guidelines.” She added she hoped the FWC will grant an extension.
The refuge itself has several areas where raccoons are housed. What determines which area depends on several factors. As paradoxical as it may seem, the most important factor is training the raccoons to be wild. As many arrive at Rascally Raccoon Rescue as orphaned babies.
As she walked the grounds, Bessiere and Keck went to one enclosure that housed four siblings.
“We call them the bush babies, because they came from Bushnell,” said Keck. According to her, their discovery came about after their mother had been captured and transported elsewhere. They were spotted in a tree, and it took several attempts over the span of days to capture all four. “They were about two weeks old. We’ve had them now for six weeks. They will be released in about four more weeks.”
As difficult as it can be to capture babies, releasing them into the wild after they’ve been trained to forage on their own is also difficult.
“We try to find someplace in woods that aren’t management areas,” said Bessiere. “They need an area that is wooded, has good water and good food sources.”
In order to train the raccoons, they are fed frogs and fish that are placed in the pools inside the shelter. There also are exercises in which food is hidden. The environment inside enclosures are branches and limbs, to stimulate the climbing ability, as the raccoons need to know this survival technique.
The raccoons at another enclosure are closer to a release date. Two of these were rescued in Ocala and were in emaciated condition. It was questionable whether they would survive, but did.
Bessiere is the only person allowed to enter the enclosure, no volunteers, As she opens the door, several raccoons scurry out, while others climb onto the two women. One of those is named Rascal, and it’s an apt name. He scurries about the enclosure and eludes the two women as they attempt to nab him and return him into the enclosure. He scrambles about on the outside sides of the enclosure, and several times snaps at the two women until he finally is safely grabbed and is back inside the enclosure. The women are ecstatic.
“That’s a good sign,” said Keck.
Unfortunately, not all raccoons and others at the refuge will ever be able to be released. Permanently housed at the refuge is a kennel that houses Weeble and Wobble. They were born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a developmental condition in which the cerebellum of the brain fails to develop properly. It resembles people who have cerebral palsy. Weeble and Wobble can climb, among other activities, but they often fall, which is why their habitat, which Bessiere calls the CH Clubhouse, has padded floors as well as a blanket that serves as a safety net when they climb the tree structure contained within.
Also inside is an albino raccoon named Sasha.
“These don’t last long in the woods,” Bessiere said. That’s because there is no camouflage to hide and protect. “This is why I’ll do anything to keep them safe.”
In yet another enclosure a raccoon named Maya, whose markings are called butterscotch, came from a breeder who shut down the operation. She is in a safe place now.
“She’ll never have her babies stolen again,” said Keck.
The number of raccoons with ailments is at a higher rate this year than in previous years, according to Bessiere. In addition to the cerebellar hypoplasia, a number of raccoons have displayed a condition in which the bone in joints don’t fuse. She believes a good part of this stems from the mothers having distemper, and she believes this rose during the COVID pandemic.
Running the refuge
Taking care of Class 3 wildlife is costly. For example, the average cost to raise a raccoon that will eventually be released in $600. For non-releasable raccoons, it can run as much as $18,000 a year.
As a result, Rascally Raccoon Refuge depends upon the goodwill of people. Part of the reason for that is the lack of state or federal funding, except for some grants, said Bessiere. She cited a recent conversation with a county commissioner who mentioned the county had spent nearly $90,000 to move a colony of tortoises from what will be a housing development.
“Why aren’t they giving it (the money) to local rehabbers,” she asked. “You can’t relocate all of them. People have to understand, we’re removing their habitat, ones they’ve occupied for centuries. We’re losing ground.” She said it without a trace of irony.
To help and/or learn more
Phone: 352-573-7571
Email: rascallyraccoonr 2023@outlook.com
Facebook: @The Rascally Raccoon Refuge Inc
TikTok: @sonjabussiere6