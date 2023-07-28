230728-CC-rascally-raccoon-rescue-Precious

Sonja Bessiere, the founder and director of Rascally Raccoon Refuge, comforts and calms Precious, a raccoon whose lack of motor skills are being worked on. To aid Precious in development, a special wheelchair has been built that she is able to propel herself using her front legs.

One day in 2016, Sonia Bessiere and her husband were driving down a highway when she spotted several people on a beach who were, in her words, “messing around with a bird.” Knowing her penchant for rescuing animals, her husband originally didn’t want to stop, but she prevailed.

She called a local rehab center and she was so impressed with its operation that she began working there as a volunteer. That was six years ago. But it wasn’t enough for her, so after several years she decided to branch out into her own. This past May she was certified by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and began Rascally Raccoon Refuge, in Crystal River.

Weeble is a raccoon housed at Rascally Raccoon Refuge who will live out his life at the facility because he was born with cerebellum hypoplasia, a condition in which his motor skills are impaired. A litter mate, Wobble, also has the same condition. They are joined by Sasha, an albino, whose lack of markings means she has no natural protection. She also has developed cataracts and is blind in one eye.
Perched upon Stacey Keck’s shoulder is Rascal, who truly lives up to his name, as he later evaded for as long as possible being returned to the enclosure he shares with several other raccoons. In a few more weeks he and the others will be released into the wild.

You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicle

online.com.