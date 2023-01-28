Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet.
The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
The rescheduled event is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Riverside River Resort Monkey Bar, 5297 S. Cherokee Way, Homosassa.
The event features an open bar, live entertainment, a live auction and raffles and food provided by Florida Cracker Kitchen.
Plus, a spectacular view of the Homosassa River.
VIP seating is still available with sponsorship.
“This is the only fundraiser we hold each year,” said Marie Straight, secretary of the nonprofit group Historic Monkey Island (HMI) that was formed in 2020 specifically to raise funds to restore the island and to care for the current and future monkey residents.
“We sold out last year and we expect to this year as well,” Straight said. “Our restoration project is underway so attendees can see the progress since last year.”
The monkeys are temporarily located at Boyetts Grove in Brooksville.
Nancy Kennedy