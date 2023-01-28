Monkey Island makeover

Monkey Island has been a popular tourism destination in Old Homosassa for decades. The animals that call the island home will soon have new accommodations. A sign on the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar points the way to the island. A fundraising banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole. The rescheduled event is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Riverside River Resort Monkey Bar, 5297 S. Cherokee Way, Homosassa.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.